Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Decreases By 7.0%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1 %

CCI stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

