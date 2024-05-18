Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Increases By 8.5%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 848,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $408.62 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

