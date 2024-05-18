Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Decreases By 6.6%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $197.67. 1,011,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

