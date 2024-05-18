Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rises By 6.0%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 637,800 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $814.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.72. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

