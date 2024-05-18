Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Grows By 5.9%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of EDSA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
