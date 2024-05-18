Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Drops By 6.3%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,445. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

