Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 6.9%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

FTA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 44,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

