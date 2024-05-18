Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 6.9%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
FTA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 44,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
