Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expands By 7.4%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hyliion Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of HYLN stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.29.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 7,004.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hyliion
About Hyliion
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hyliion
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.