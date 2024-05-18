Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expands By 7.4%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hyliion Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 7,004.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

About Hyliion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hyliion by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Hyliion by 17.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,648 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

