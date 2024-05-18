Short Interest in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Grows By 6.3%

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 317,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

