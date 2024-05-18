Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Decreases By 7.0%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.07. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $102,535,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,085,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 375,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

