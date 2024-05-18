Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Increases By 7.7%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.5 days.
Kinnevik Price Performance
Shares of KNKBF stock opened at C$10.70 on Friday. Kinnevik has a 52 week low of C$8.36 and a 52 week high of C$15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.08.
About Kinnevik
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinnevik
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.