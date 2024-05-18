Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declines By 7.0%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 410,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

