Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Declines By 5.3%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,278,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 448.6 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
