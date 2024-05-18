Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Declines By 5.3%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,278,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 448.6 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

