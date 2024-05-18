Short Interest in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Decreases By 7.0%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MasterBrand by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MasterBrand by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MasterBrand by 186.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 52,010 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.5 %

MBC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,233. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. MasterBrand has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%.

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.