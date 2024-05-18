Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Declines By 6.6%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 254.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGS shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

PlayAGS Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AGS opened at $11.55 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $455.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,156.16 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

