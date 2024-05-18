Short Interest in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Drops By 6.9%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 650,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE DTC opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,159,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

