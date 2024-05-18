Short Interest in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Rises By 8.6%

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPJ stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

