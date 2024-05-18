Short Interest in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Rises By 8.6%

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of COPJ stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.
About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
