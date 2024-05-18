Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.04 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $85,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3,416.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 910,290 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 469.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 747,180 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 664,522 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $21,242,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after acquiring an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

