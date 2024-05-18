SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,581 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $23,920.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,476.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SI-BONE by 48.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 78.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SI-BONE

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.