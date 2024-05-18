Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Shares of SIA opened at C$14.94 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

