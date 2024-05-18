Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.82. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 175,158 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.77 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 47.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 728,260 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 43.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 47.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,380 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

