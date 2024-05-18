SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $35.66. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 2,013,866 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

