Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,974. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

