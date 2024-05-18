Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Smart Sand Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 67.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 85,636 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

