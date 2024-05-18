Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.
