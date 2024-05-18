Snowflake’s (SNOW) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.43.

SNOW traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.86. 3,625,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.65. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Snowflake by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 105,937 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

