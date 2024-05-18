SOLVE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.86 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and $113,007.99 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001950 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

