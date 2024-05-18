Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Christopher Scott Mason Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Scott Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 2.00. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sonos by 376.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

