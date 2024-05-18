Sound Group (SOGP) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) is one of 115 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sound Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sound Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million $12.54 million 2.71 Sound Group Competitors $8.84 billion $1.91 billion -36,775.12

Sound Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Group Competitors 1055 4484 10307 290 2.61

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sound Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Sound Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sound Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group’s peers have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Sound Group Competitors -151.08% -18.62% -8.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sound Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.