SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
SoundThinking Trading Up 0.5 %
SSTI stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoundThinking by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SoundThinking by 23.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
