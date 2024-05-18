SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

SoundThinking Trading Up 0.5 %

SSTI stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoundThinking by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in SoundThinking by 23.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

