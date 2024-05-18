Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $125.54.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

