Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 93.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 975,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 471,211 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $76,543,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 485,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 576,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

