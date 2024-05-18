SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $72.44 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.