SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,817. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

