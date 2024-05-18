SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Holdings Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $121.33.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

