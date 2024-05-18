Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($110.52) to GBX 9,800 ($123.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($132.88) to GBX 9,960 ($125.09) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($122.33) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £101.50 ($127.48).

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 9,275 ($116.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3,724.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,646.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,705.80. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 7,900 ($99.22) and a 52-week high of £114.80 ($144.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 114 ($1.43) dividend. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,425.70%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($132.22), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,262.25). 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

