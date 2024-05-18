Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Spok Price Performance
SPOK opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Spok has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $319.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter.
Spok Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $90,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,735.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 82.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at $149,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.
