Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Buys $901,304.32 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,375,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,162,101.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.57 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

