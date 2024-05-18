Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.4%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.73 and last traded at $74.82. Approximately 2,653,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,965,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,657.7% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.