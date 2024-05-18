Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,097,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $342.87. 1,087,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $345.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

