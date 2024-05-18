Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 400,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,924. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

