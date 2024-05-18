StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Culp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

