StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
CULP stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.27.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
