StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE FSI opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.46. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

About Flexible Solutions International

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.