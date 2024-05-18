StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE FSI opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.46. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
