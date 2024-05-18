StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHXFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246,876.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

About Athersys

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.