StockNews.com Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

AY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.13.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 741,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 465,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.