StockNews.com Upgrades AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMSF opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

