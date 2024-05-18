Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE:KO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 11,539,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
