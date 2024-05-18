Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after buying an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,023,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,163,000 after buying an additional 137,209 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. 1,380,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

