Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.08. 35,219,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

