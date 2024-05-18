Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.4 %

SBUX stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,436,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

