Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,621,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 712,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,107. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

